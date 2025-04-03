Samsung expect to launch ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge by June

3 April 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Samsung Electronics is expected to unveil its new ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone by June, according to industry sources on Wednesday, Azernews reports.

Although initial rumors pointed to an April release, the company is believed to have adjusted its schedule following the sudden passing of Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee, who led Samsung's Device eXperience division, last month. This tragic event may have caused some delays in the final stages of development.

Sources indicate that the Galaxy S25 Edge will be positioned between the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra models in Samsung's flagship smartphone lineup. It is designed to fill the performance and price gap between these two variants, offering consumers an option that balances cutting-edge features with a more affordable price point.

One of the standout features of the S25 Edge is its ultra-slim profile. While the Galaxy S24 measures 7.6 millimeters in thickness and the standard S25 comes in at 7.2 millimeters, reports suggest that the S25 Edge will be just 5.8 millimeters thick, making it Samsung's slimmest smartphone to date.

The S25 Edge is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, though there is still some speculation about whether Samsung will opt to use its in-house Exynos chip instead. Samsung has traditionally used Exynos chips in some regions, but with the rise of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon platform, it remains to be seen if the company will standardize on one chipset globally.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is generating significant buzz not only for its sleek design but also for its potential to set new standards in smartphone performance. With its slim profile and powerful chip, it could attract users who prioritize portability without sacrificing performance. This release could be a strategic move for Samsung to regain momentum in a highly competitive market, where brands like Apple and Google are also pushing the boundaries of mobile innovation. As smartphone users become increasingly discerning about design, functionality, and power efficiency, Samsung’s ability to balance all these factors will be key to its success with the Galaxy S25 Edge.