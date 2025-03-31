31 March 2025 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

Recapping the first quarter of this year, what kind of new things have captured the attention of international discourse? For many, China's advanced AI model DeepSeek and animated feature "Ne Zha 2" have occupied unexpected space, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

The technological triumph of DeepSeek, with its stunning performance record, and the cinematic marvel of a reimagined mythological figure in "Ne Zha 2," which has risen to the fifth spot on the worldwide box office chart, provide a glimpse into how China's high-quality growth is unfolding.

Together with international bestseller "Black Myth: Wukong," a 3A video game with cutting-edge graphics, the trio of innovations has redefined perceptions of China's technological prowess, marking a departure from the old stereotype of "Made in China" products popular in markets across the globe.

Today, China is producing more and more cutting-edge and entertainment products that are wowing the world. Bloomberg has highlighted these achievements, noting China's evolution into a country that is more than just a manufacturing powerhouse.

According to the sixth annual Global Soft Power Index released by Brand Finance in February, China has risen to become the world's second-most-influential nation in soft power, trailing behind the United States alone.

David Haigh, chairman of Brand Finance, said that the 2025 ranking reflects China's "sustained efforts to enhance its economic attractiveness, showcase its culture, and bolster its reputation as a safe and well-governed nation."

Haigh's comments have hit the mark. These cultural and technological achievements are not isolated phenomena, but rather manifestations of China's broader strategy to cultivate innovation-driven growth. The rise of China's soft power is rooted in its robust economic foundations, which have been consolidated after decades of reform and opening up.

In 2024, China's economy grew by 5 percent, an increase equivalent to the GDP of a mid-sized country, further solidifying its position as a market of immense industrial and economic scale.

Films like "Ne Zha 2" and games like "Black Myth: Wukong" are part of a broader movement to reinterpret ancient stories through a contemporary lens, while DeepSeek is renowned for its commitment to open-source licensing. Amid the headwinds of anti-globalization, Chinese innovators embrace exchange with greater confidence.

More recent domestic breakthroughs like General AI agent Manus and new lung cancer drug ivonescimab have prompted a reconsideration of calls from certain Western politicians for a decoupling from China.

"Like DeepSeek, Manus is once again sparking questions about the U.S. lead on artificial intelligence -- this time in a product category that U.S. tech companies see as a key investment area," Bloomberg reported.

"China's DeepSeek shocked the world by delivering unexpected innovation at an unbelievable price. But this disruptive trend is not confined to Big Tech: it has been quietly happening in the pharmaceutical sector," CNN reported, highlighting the breakthrough of ivonescimab, noting that the drug "beats the world's biggest-selling medicine."

While China embraces a vision of openness, engagement and mutual learning, there are certain countries choosing to emphasize unilateralism and skepticism toward multilateral institutions. The fact is that China's contributions to global development -- whether through hard or soft power -- are increasingly substantial and critical.

As long as China remains committed to its path of innovative development and concentrates on fostering new quality productive forces, its future -- and that of the rest of the world -- will undoubtedly be robust and promising.