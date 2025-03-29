Trump pledges US assistance for Southeast Asia's earthquake response amid cuts to foreign aid

29 March 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the U.S. would assist in responding to the deadly earthquake that struck Southeast Asia. However, the effects of his administration's significant cuts to foreign aid through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the State Department are expected to be tested during the response to this major disaster, the first of his second term.

Sarah Charles, a former senior USAID official who managed disaster-response teams and humanitarian efforts under the Biden administration, stated that the current system is in disarray, lacking the personnel and resources to act quickly in pulling survivors from collapsed buildings and saving lives.

The earthquake, which hit Myanmar and neighboring Thailand on Friday, claimed at least 150 lives and left many more trapped under rubble from high-rise buildings, according to AP.

When asked about the earthquake, Trump said, “We’re going to be helping. We’ve already alerted the people. Yeah, it’s terrible what happened.” Meanwhile, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce explained that the administration would use regional requests for assistance and reports to determine how to respond to the disaster.