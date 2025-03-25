US and Ukraine begin new round of talks in Riyadh

25 March 2025 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

The delegations of the United States and Ukraine have begun a new round of negotiations on a ceasefire with Russia. The meeting is taking place in Riyadh, Azernews reports via AFP.

"A new meeting is taking place in Riyadh between the Ukrainian and American teams regarding a ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow, an official source in the Ukrainian delegation informed," the media resource states.

Negotiation process for ending war

At the beginning of March, the US proposed a 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. The Ukrainian side supported this proposal, but the Kremlin has yet to give a direct agreement. Moreover, the Russians put forward a number of additional conditions, including the cessation of mobilization and halting the supply of Western weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On Sunday, March 23, another round of talks took place in Riyadh between the US and the Ukrainian and Russian delegations regarding the end of the war. During the meeting, Kyiv and Washington discussed a ceasefire in the Black Sea region to ensure free navigation and halt attacks on Ukrainian ports.

The day before, the US held talks with the Russians. The meeting lasted about 12 hours. The reports later revealed that additional talks with the Ukrainian side would take place.

At the same time, the administration of US President Donald Trump hopes to conclude a ceasefire agreement by April 20. However, Washington does not rule out the possibility of shifting these deadlines.

Today, the sources revealed that the US and Russia are preparing a joint statement after the negotiations in Saudi Arabia. Although the content of the statement has not yet been disclosed, the American side in Riyadh has sent optimistic signals to Donald Trump's administration regarding the talks.