China seeks stronger ties with Europe, it says in meeting with Portugal's foreign minister

25 March 2025 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Portuguese counterpart, Paulo Rangel, in Beijing on Tuesday, calling for closer relations between China and Europe as both sides navigate intensifying global trade tensions, Azernews reports, citing Straits Times.

According to a statement from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang emphasized that China views Europe as an important pillar in a multipolar world and supports Europe in maintaining its strategic autonomy. He also expressed China's commitment to working with Portugal to promote Chinese-European relations.

Rangel's visit, the first by a high-ranking Portuguese official in over five years, came at a time when EU member states are increasingly concerned about the possibility of a trade war with both the United States and China. The growing uncertainties in global trade are pushing European officials to seek stronger diplomatic and economic ties with China.

Amidst these developments, top officials in Beijing and European capitals are reassessing their positions. U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has been taking a more confrontational stance with both the EU and China, which has led to a shift in global trade dynamics. In fact, beyond Rangel's visit, the French Foreign Minister and Italy's Senate President are also scheduled to visit China and meet with senior Chinese officials this week.

Portugal plays an interesting role in this geopolitical context. While the United States is the primary destination for Portuguese exports outside the EU, Portugal remains the only Western European country that is actively involved in China's Belt and Road Initiative, a massive global infrastructure project that aims to strengthen China’s trade links across Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Furthermore, last year, Portugal abstained from an EU vote to impose tariffs on Chinese-built electric vehicles, highlighting its more independent stance on Chinese trade policies. This move is in line with Portugal’s broader approach to deepen its ties with China, which also includes welcoming Chinese investments, particularly in the automotive and infrastructure sectors.

As Europe faces mounting pressure from the U.S. and China, the dynamic between the EU and China, including the role of individual countries like Portugal, will likely continue to evolve. Portugal's unique position as both a key EU member and a partner in China's Belt and Road Initiative underscores the increasingly complex nature of global trade relations.