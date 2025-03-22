Russia threatens retaliation after Ukraine hits energy sites

22 March 2025 18:37 (UTC+04:00)

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned Saturday that Moscow reserves the right to respond, including "symmetrically," if Ukraine continues attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, Azernews reports.

Zakharova accused Ukraine of violating a US-brokered understanding that aimed to prevent attacks on energy facilities.

"Despite the agreement, which Kiev seemed to have officially supported, treacherous attacks on Russian territory continue," she said, describing the Ukrainian government as a "Nazi regime" and alleging it also targets civilian sites.