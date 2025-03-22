Russia threatens retaliation after Ukraine hits energy sites
Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned Saturday that Moscow reserves the right to respond, including "symmetrically," if Ukraine continues attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, Azernews reports.
Zakharova accused Ukraine of violating a US-brokered understanding that aimed to prevent attacks on energy facilities.
"Despite the agreement, which Kiev seemed to have officially supported, treacherous attacks on Russian territory continue," she said, describing the Ukrainian government as a "Nazi regime" and alleging it also targets civilian sites.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!