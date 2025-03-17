Chinese experts develop robot that will extract minerals in space

17 March 2025 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Chinese researchers have successfully conducted robotic tests on Earth, replicating the microgravity conditions of the Moon, Azernews reports.

A team of engineers from the Chinese University of Mining and Technology has developed a robot designed to extract minerals from the surface of celestial bodies.

According to China Central Television, the designers have already filed for a patent for the innovative technology.

The insect-like robot features six legs, three of which are equipped with wheels, while the other three have claws. This design allows the robot to adjust its position on the surface and perform drilling operations using sharp hooks.

Researchers successfully tested the robot’s movement on Earth, simulating the microgravity environment of the Moon. The next step involves enhancing the robot's exploration capabilities, particularly its ability to extract resources in space.

Li Ruili, a researcher at the university, emphasized that resource extraction is the first critical step in the process of colonizing other planets. He highlighted that China is prioritizing space mining to advance its long-term space exploration goals.

Currently, the exploration and development of lunar resources is attracting significant attention from scientists, with increasing investments. Asteroid mining is also gaining interest, as these celestial bodies are known to contain large reserves of rare earth elements crucial for technological advancement.

Beijing is actively advancing its national space program, focusing on the development of meteorological, telecommunications, and navigation satellites, as well as technologies for lunar exploration. With government support, Chinese specialists are also pushing forward projects to explore asteroids and Mars. Notably, China has a space station in orbit, which is designed to foster international cooperation in space research. In 2024, the country successfully carried out 68 space launches, further cementing its growing presence in space exploration.

China's growing focus on space mining and lunar exploration reflects its strategic interest in securing resources beyond Earth, potentially reshaping the future of space exploration and technology development on a global scale.