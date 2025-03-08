Saudi Arabia submits Expo 2030 registration dossier

8 March 2025 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Arabia has submitted an official registration dossier to host World Expo 2030 Riyadh to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), Azernews reports, citing Arab News.

Saudi ambassador to France Fahd bin Mayouf Al-Ruwaili presented the document to the Secretary General of BIE Dimitri Kerkentzes, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

Kerkentzes, who praised the clear organizational vision around Expo 2030 Riyadh, said the plan “reflects the Kingdom’s dedication and the significant efforts it is exerting to prepare for this global event and closely cooperate with BIE to ensure its success”.

Saudi Arabia was announced as the winning bid to host expo at a BIE event in November 2023, after a secret ballot process gave the Kingdom 119 of the 165 votes available, breezing past South Korea and Italy.

The submission represents the actual start of event preparations. It includes a comprehensive plan detailing all of the event’s organizational, operational and procedural aspects, along with the scheduled operational dates, the SPA said.

It also goes over the legislative, regulatory, and financial measures, as well as the Expo site master plan, the conditions for international participation, and plans for utilizing the exhibition’s legacy, the SPA said.

The document will be reviewed by BIE and its members ahead of its official adoption at the organizations general assembly.

The Kingdom will then be able to begin with the practical preparations and extend official invitations for international participation through the proper diplomatic channels, according to SPA.