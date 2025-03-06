ASELSAN's GÖZDE guidance kit achieves precision strike capability

6 March 2025 21:17 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

ASELSAN's latest technological breakthrough, the GÖZDE Guidance Kit, has demonstrated its advanced precision strike capability in recent testing. The guided missile system was successfully tested from an F-16 aircraft, where it hit a fast-moving ground vehicle target with pinpoint accuracy.

In the test, the target was marked with an electro-optical system and laser from the aircraft. The GÖZDE Guidance Kit then tracked the target using its integrated ANS/KKS/LAB sensor guidance system, resulting in the target being destroyed with high precision. This test highlights GÖZDE's remarkable ability to engage both stationary and high-speed moving targets, a crucial enhancement for the Turkish Armed Forces.

Developed by ASELSAN in collaboration with TÜBİTAK SAGE, the GÖZDE Guidance Kit significantly boosts Turkiye defense capabilities. This achievement is another step in strengthening the country's position in the global defense industry, making Turkish defense technologies increasingly competitive on the international stage.

The GÖZDE Guidance Kit transforms MK-82 general-purpose bombs into precision-guided munitions, capable of accurately striking both stationary and fast-moving targets. Without the need for a propulsion system, GÖZDE's advanced guidance and navigation abilities allow it to efficiently engage targets, including the 500 LB MK-82 bomb, at a cost-effective rate.

Thanks to its impressive targeting capabilities, GÖZDE gives the Turkish Armed Forces a strategic edge. The system’s ability to engage both fixed and moving targets in diverse operational environments greatly enhances the flexibility of Turkiye military platforms. Integrated with F-16 and Bayraktar Akıncı UAV platforms, the GÖZDE Guidance Kit provides Turkey with a critical advantage in its defense strategy.