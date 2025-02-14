Norway open protected rivers to hydroelectric power plants

14 February 2025 22:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Norwegian parliament has voted to open protected rivers to the construction of hydroelectric power plants, sparking anger among environmental organizations that are concerned about the impact on fish and other wildlife, Azernews reports.

The new bill permits the construction of power plants with a capacity of more than 1 MW in protected waterways if the public benefit is deemed "significant" and the environmental consequences are considered "acceptable." The bill was passed on Thursday as part of broader measures aimed at improving protection against floods and landslides, The Guardian reports.

Environmentalists argue that the proposal could lead to an "endless stream" of new conflicts over river development. They have criticized the government for rushing through the legislation without adequate public consultations or thorough environmental impact assessments.

Truls Gulovsen, head of the Norwegian Society for Nature Conservation, expressed strong opposition, stating: "We will fight for every protected watercourse, every river, every waterfall, and every lake. We will not give up what we have fought for over more than a hundred years of preserving our waterways because of a rash and irresponsible decision."

Norway has previously protected almost 400 waterways to prevent them from being blocked by large power plants. These rivers and their ecosystems are already under pressure from intensive agriculture and the effects of climate change.

The renewable energy debate has been a hot topic in Norwegian politics in recent months. The government even collapsed at the end of January due to a dispute over the adoption of the latest EU clean energy package, highlighting the political divisions surrounding environmental and energy policy.

Norway's electricity grid is among the cleanest in the world, thanks to its reliance on hydroelectric power plants. The country is a net exporter of electricity and has long enjoyed low electricity bills. However, as the demand for renewable energy grows, there is a delicate balance between maintaining environmental protection and meeting energy needs. Critics argue that the new bill threatens to undermine the country’s green legacy, while proponents contend that it is necessary to strengthen the country’s infrastructure to combat the growing risks posed by extreme weather events.

This development underscores the ongoing tension between environmental preservation and the growing need for sustainable energy sources, a dilemma that is likely to intensify as the global demand for renewable energy continues to rise.