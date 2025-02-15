Photo of unreleased iPhone in new color publishes

15 February 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Reputable insider Majin Bu has posted high-quality photos of the yet-to-be-released iPhone SE 4 on his page on the social network X (formerly Twitter), including images of the device in its packaging, Azernews reports.

Earlier, the same insider shared "live" photos of the iPhone SE 2025 in black. Now, he has published images of the device in a white case. It appears that the new iPhone SE will feature a compact 6.06-inch OLED display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, the traditional "notch" at the top, and Face ID for biometric security.

The photos also confirm the presence of an action button, replacing the silent mode switch. However, the Camera Control button, which debuted with the iPhone 16, will not be included in this budget device.

Initially, it was expected that Apple would unveil the updated iPhone SE this week, according to well-known insider and Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. However, he later clarified that Apple had postponed the announcement by a week.

The current iPhone SE 2022 model features an "outdated" design, with a 4.7-inch screen, a Home button with a Touch ID scanner, and a Lightning connector, which led to its discontinuation in the EU due to regulatory changes.

The new iPhone SE 4 is expected to provide a more modern design with updated features, which may make it a more competitive option in the budget smartphone market. Apple's decision to move forward with Face ID and the action button could signal a shift in the direction of future affordable models, aligning more closely with the design elements seen in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series. This shift could indicate Apple's increasing commitment to refining its budget devices without sacrificing the premium user experience.