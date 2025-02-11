Investor confidence index grows in Eurozone

11 February 2025 20:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The investor confidence index in the eurozone has increased, Azernews reports.

The index, which stood at -17.7 in January, rose by 5 points to -12.7 in February.

According to market forecasts, the index, which reached its highest level since July 2024, is expected to further rise to -16.3.

The expectations index, which reflects investors' forecasts for the next 6 months, surged from -5 to 1. This marks the first time since July last year that the index has crossed into positive territory.

The current situation index also improved, rising from -29.5 to -25.5.

The improvement in investor confidence could signal a potential recovery in the eurozone’s economic outlook, despite the challenges it has faced in recent months, including inflationary pressures and geopolitical uncertainty. The increase in the expectations index, in particular, suggests that investors are becoming more optimistic about the region’s short-term future.

This shift in sentiment might also encourage further investments, particularly in sectors related to green energy, digital transformation, and technological innovation, which have been prioritized by European policymakers. If this positive trend continues, it could contribute to stronger economic growth in the coming months, making the eurozone a more attractive destination for global investors.