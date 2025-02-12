Chinese electric car giant offers free driver assistance tech for cars under $10k

12 February 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD has equipped most of its models with an advanced driver assistance system at no additional cost, driving its shares to an all-time high, Azernews reports.

Chinese buyers can now experience the automaker's proprietary "God's Eye" driver assistance system in models priced as low as 69,800 yuan (US$ 9,555).

Analysts believe that this move could intensify the fierce price war in the world's largest automotive market, CNN reports.

BYD shares surged more than 4 percent to a record high when trading opened in Hong Kong on Tuesday. The shares were last traded at 330 Hong Kong dollars (US$42).

"2025 will be the first year of intelligent driving for everyone," BYD Chairman Wang Chuanfu said at an event at the company's headquarters in Shenzhen on Monday.

Wang predicted that in the next three years, advanced intelligent driving will become as standard as seat belts and airbags in vehicles.

Previously, the "God's Eye" feature, which was introduced in 2023 to assist with vehicle navigation, was only available in BYD models priced over $30,000.

BYD currently ranks sixth in global car sales, while China's Geely Auto ranks tenth, according to research by the state media company Cailianshe. It also dominates the Chinese market, accounting for more than 32 percent of total new energy vehicle sales in 2024, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

BYD's primary competitor, Tesla, offers a similar Full Self-Driving feature in the United States, available for a subscription fee of $99 per month or a one-time payment of $8,000. Regulatory approval is expected to launch trials for Tesla's system in the Chinese market.

BYD's announcement is likely to put pressure on other Chinese competitors, such as Xpeng and Geely Auto, whose shares fell on Tuesday.

BYD's strategy is seen as a significant step towards making autonomous driving technology more accessible, especially in a market where cost competitiveness plays a crucial role. Unlike Tesla, which charges a premium for its Full Self-Driving package, BYD's move to include the "God's Eye" system as a standard feature could disrupt the EV landscape. In the longer term, this could pave the way for more widespread adoption of intelligent driving technologies, making them a key selling point for consumers. Furthermore, as Chinese automakers continue to grow their market share globally, their innovations may reshape the future of the automotive industry, challenging traditional car manufacturers in Europe and the U.S.