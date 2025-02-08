Kangaroo embryo grows for the first time in Australia using IVF

8 February 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Scientists in Queensland have successfully grown a kangaroo embryo for the first time using in vitro fertilization (IVF), Azernews reports.

The researchers hope that this breakthrough will pave the way for saving other marsupial species at risk of extinction. Primarily, this includes species such as koalas, the Tasmanian devil, and the Queensland wombat.

To grow the embryo, the researchers used genetic material from a deceased female and male kangaroo.

The next phase of the experiment involves embryo transfer. Scientists believe it will take at least 10 years before IVF technology can produce a living marsupial.

This achievement is a significant step in the field of wildlife conservation and reproductive science. By mastering IVF for marsupials, scientists could open the door to techniques that might help revive endangered species that face reproductive challenges. This could be crucial for species like the koala, which has been devastated by habitat loss and disease, and the Tasmanian devil, which has been severely impacted by a contagious form of cancer known as Devil Facial Tumour Disease (DFTD).

Furthermore, the success of kangaroo IVF also contributes to broader research in cloning and genetic conservation, with the potential to preserve the genetic diversity of endangered species. As researchers refine these techniques, they may even be able to create populations of marsupials in controlled environments, enhancing their chances of survival in the wild.