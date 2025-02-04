Seoul confirms its commitment to agreements on supply of weapons to Warsaw

4 February 2025 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A senior official of the Defense Procurement Program Administration (DAPA) of the Republic of Korea, Cho Hyun-ki, said during a visit to Poland that the domestic political situation in the country would not interfere with cooperation between the two countries in the defense sector, Azernews reports.

A representative of the department, Cho Hyun Ki, visited Poland on January 20-21, where Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Beida met with him. At the meeting, Cho Hyun-ki "confirmed that the Republic of Korea remains firmly committed to cooperation with Poland in the defense sector, regardless of the domestic political situation."

The South Korean official also stressed that Poland is among the "most important partners" of the South Korean military-industrial complex (MIC).

The parties discussed the situation around the agreements on the supply of K-2 tanks, K-9 howitzers, FA-50 aircraft and the Cheongmu MLRS. Representatives of Poland and South Korea, in particular, noted the importance of concluding a subsequent contract for the supply of tanks.

Cho Hyun-gi also visited Polish enterprises that cooperate with South Korean companies.

"The Office will continue to provide assistance from the government for the stable implementation of defense cooperation projects in Poland, which serves as a springboard for the promotion of South Korean weapons in Europe," he said.