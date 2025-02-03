Trump once again suggests Canada should become the 51st US state

3 February 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump once again suggested that Canada should become the "51st state" of the United States, Azernews reports.

In a social media post, he claimed the US unnecessarily subsidizes Canada with "hundreds of billions of dollars" and argued that the country would not remain viable without US support.

"We don't need anything they have," Trump wrote, asserting that the US has enough energy, cars, and lumber. He added that if Canada joined the US, it would benefit from lower taxes, stronger military protection, and no tariffs. His comments come amid heightened trade tensions after he imposed new tariffs on Canadian, Mexican, and Chinese imports.