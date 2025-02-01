Russia to implement new migration laws starting February 5
On February 5, 2025, two new laws aimed at improving Russia's migration policy will come into effect.
Azernews reports this was shared by chairman of the Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin's Telegram channel.
One of the key measures is a simplified procedure for deporting illegal migrants. Under the new law, police officers will have the authority to deport foreign citizens who have settled illegally without needing a court order. The goal is to enhance security within the country.
Additionally, new administrative penalties will be imposed for violating migration regulations, including breaches of entry and exit rules. Foreigners on the register of controlled individuals—those without legal grounds to stay in Russia—will also face restrictions. These individuals will be prohibited from purchasing property or vehicles, obtaining loans, getting married, or freely moving within the country. They will be required to inform the police of their whereabouts.
