Dushanbe hosts Roundtable on 2025 International Glacier Preservation Conference

30 January 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Dushanbe recently hosted a roundtable discussing preparations for the 2025 International Conference on Glacier Preservation, Azernews reports, citing the Committee for Environmental Protection's press center.

The meeting was attended by members of the Coordination Council of Development Partners in environmental protection and climate change, along with diplomatic representatives and international and regional organizations based in Tajikistan.

Key objectives for the conference were outlined, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sharing details on the event’s program and preparation.

Development Partners expressed their commitment to supporting the event’s organization.