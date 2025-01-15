Armenian Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over TV program
On January 15, the Russian Ambassador to Armenia, Sergey Kopyrkin, was summoned to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Azernews reports.
The press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported this.
It was stated that the reason for this was the "artificially created narratives against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia" in the "Vesti nedeli" program broadcast on the All-Russian State Television channel on January 12 of this year.
"During the meeting, the ambassador was presented with a corresponding protest note," the statement emphasized.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!