Tram crash in France leaves 68 injured
Two trams collided inside a tunnel near the French city of Strasbourg's main railway station, leaving at least 68 injured, local authorities said on Sunday, Azernews reports.
On Saturday afternoon, a stationary tram was hit by another tram, which began to move backward for unknown reasons.
Emergency services responded quickly, and a large security perimeter was established.
The cause is under investigation.
