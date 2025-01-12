Tram crash in France leaves 68 injured

12 January 2025 22:06 (UTC+04:00)

Two trams collided inside a tunnel near the French city of Strasbourg's main railway station, leaving at least 68 injured, local authorities said on Sunday, Azernews reports.

On Saturday afternoon, a stationary tram was hit by another tram, which began to move backward for unknown reasons.

Emergency services responded quickly, and a large security perimeter was established.

The cause is under investigation.