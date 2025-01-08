Gold rebounds as global prices surge

8 January 2025 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Gold prices in Pakistan rebounded on Tuesday, following an upward trend in international markets. In the local market, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs1,000 to reach Rs276,000, while the price for 10 grams rose by Rs857 to Rs236,625, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!