SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink internet satellites into orbit

27 October 2024 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

The "Falcon 9" booster has successfully launched another batch of 22 mini satellites to increase the orbital group of the "Starlink" system, which provides global internet coverage, Azernews reports citing "SpaceX" company.

The rocket was launched from the 40th launch complex at the U.S. Space Force base in Florida on Friday at 10:00 PM Eastern Time. Approximately one hour after launch, the satellites were deployed into orbit.

This marks the 112th launch of internet satellites under the "Starlink" project since May 2019, and the 43rd launch this year.

