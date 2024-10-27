Russia plans to build new nuclear power plant (NPP) in Turkiye

27 October 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Russia's state corporation "Rosatom" has received a proposal from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to build a second nuclear power plant (NPP) in Turkiye, Azernews reports.

According to the head of the corporation, Alexey Likhachev, they are currently conducting government-level consultations regarding the potential expansion of their activities in Turkey, specifically at the "Sinop" site in the Black Sea region.

Likhachev also emphasized that President Erdoğan has discussed this matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

