Longest bridge in country opened in Kazakhstan

21 October 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

The longest bridge in the country has been opened across the Bukhtarma reservoir in the East Kazakhstan region, Azernews reports.

The project connects six districts of Kurchum, Ulken-Naryn, Markakol, Katon-Karagai, Tarbagatai and Zaisan.

The two-lane road bridge with a length of 1,316 meters is capable of passing up to 80,000 vehicles per day. A new 18-kilometer road has been brought to the pass. The project was implemented using advanced engineering technologies and in accordance with all quality standards.

Prime Minister Olyas Bektenov, at a meeting with residents of the region, noted that the implementation of the project will ensure safe movement of cars throughout the year, will stimulate the socio-economic development of East Kazakhstan and will have a positive impact on progress. the transport and logistics industry of the country.

East Kazakhstan is a strategic region through which important transport corridors pass. The bridge over the anchor reservoir will improve logistics routes and ensure uninterrupted communication with border countries.

---

