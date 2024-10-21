Longest bridge in country opened in Kazakhstan
The longest bridge in the country has been opened across the Bukhtarma reservoir in the East Kazakhstan region, Azernews reports.
The project connects six districts of Kurchum, Ulken-Naryn, Markakol, Katon-Karagai, Tarbagatai and Zaisan.
The two-lane road bridge with a length of 1,316 meters is capable of passing up to 80,000 vehicles per day. A new 18-kilometer road has been brought to the pass. The project was implemented using advanced engineering technologies and in accordance with all quality standards.
Prime Minister Olyas Bektenov, at a meeting with residents of the region, noted that the implementation of the project will ensure safe movement of cars throughout the year, will stimulate the socio-economic development of East Kazakhstan and will have a positive impact on progress. the transport and logistics industry of the country.
East Kazakhstan is a strategic region through which important transport corridors pass. The bridge over the anchor reservoir will improve logistics routes and ensure uninterrupted communication with border countries.
---
