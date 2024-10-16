Hungary aims to become one of the top five car-producing countries in Europe

16 October 2024 21:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Last year, car production in Hungary exceeded the mark of half a million units. However, the three major projects currently underway will allow the country to make an even more significant leap, Azernews reports.

Speaking about these three projects, Szijjarto was referring to the Mercedes plant in Kecskemet, the construction of the BMW assembly line in Debrecen, as well as investments in the automotive sector in Szeged. "When they are completed, we will make a huge leap forward and will produce one million cars a year, which currently only five European countries can afford," the minister said.

"When we talk about 'economic neutrality', we do not mean an abstract philosophical concept. This is a practical reality," Szijjarto explained.

Economic neutrality (or neutrality), he said, means that in Hungary German and Chinese companies can safely work together, providing jobs for Hungarian citizens and supporting the growth of the national economy.

