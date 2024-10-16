United States, South Korea and Japan create new mechanism for monitoring sanctions against DPRK

16 October 2024 19:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States, South Korea and Japan will establish a new mechanism to monitor compliance with sanctions against the DPRK, Azernews reports.

"The purpose of the mechanism is to facilitate the full implementation of UN sanctions against the DPRK by publishing information based on a thorough investigation of violations and circumvention of sanctions," the statement said.

According to the document, this structure will inherit a lot from the mandate of the former UN group of experts, which stopped working on April 30.

The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia and New Zealand will also have to monitor compliance with sanctions. Washington, Tokyo and Seoul invite other states to join the new project and promise to fully enforce sanctions against North Korea.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry expects that the mechanism being prepared for work will allow overcoming the previous restrictions in the activities of the UN group of experts and avoiding the rivalry of countries that took place in the UN Security Council and restrained the group's activity.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz