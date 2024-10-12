TikTok cuts jobs, turns to AI for content moderation

TikTok is laying off hundreds of employees from its global
workforce, including a significant number in Malaysia, as the
platform shifts its focus towards greater use of artificial
intelligence for content moderation.
According to Azernews, citing the Reuters
agency, sources familiar with the situation revealed that over 700
jobs have been cut in Malaysia. However, TikTok, owned by China's
ByteDance, later clarified that the strategy would affect fewer
than 500 employees in the country.
Affected employees, primarily working as content moderators,
were notified of their layoffs via email, as confirmed by sources
who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the
media.
In a statement, TikTok announced plans to reduce several hundred
jobs globally as part of a broader strategy aimed at enhancing
moderator performance. The company also indicated that a new wave
of layoffs is anticipated in November, as TikTok seeks to
consolidate its regional divisions.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz