John Hopfield and Jeffrey Hinton won Nobel Prize in Physics

8 October 2024 22:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Nobel Prize in Physics for 2024 was awarded to American scientist John Hopfield and British-Canadian scientist Jeffrey Hinton, Azernews reports.

The message says that they were awarded the prize for "fundamental discoveries and inventions that allow machine learning using artificial neural networks."

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences celebrates the achievements of these physicists in developing methods that have become the basis of modern machine learning.

Hopfield has created an associative memory that can store and restore images in data. Hinton has developed a method that can autonomously find properties in data and perform tasks such as identifying certain elements in images.

---

