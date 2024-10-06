Lebanese PM calls for ceasefire and implementation of UN Resolution 170

6 October 2024 22:27 (UTC+04:00)

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has called on Israel to immediately cease fire and implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which was adopted in 2006 to end the Second Lebanon War, Azernews reports.

According to the "LBCI" TV channel, Mikati stated, "We must put pressure on Israel to observe the ceasefire and promptly implement Resolution 1701."

He also expressed his support for the initiative by the United States and France to establish a temporary pause in military operations between Israel and Hezbollah.

