Apple ends talks on joining OpenAI investment round, source says
Apple Inc. has reportedly withdrawn from discussions to join an OpenAI funding round aimed at raising $6.5 billion, an insider told The Wall Street Journal, Azernews reports.
Meanwhile, Microsoft Corporation and Nvidia Corporation remain engaged in talks to participate, with Microsoft expected to contribute around $1 billion, on top of the $13 billion it has already invested in OpenAI.
A source familiar with the matter noted that the funding discussions are still ongoing, and the participants as well as investment amounts could still change.
