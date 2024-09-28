Apple ends talks on joining OpenAI investment round, source says

28 September 2024 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

Apple Inc. has reportedly withdrawn from discussions to join an OpenAI funding round aimed at raising $6.5 billion, an insider told The Wall Street Journal, Azernews reports.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Corporation and Nvidia Corporation remain engaged in talks to participate, with Microsoft expected to contribute around $1 billion, on top of the $13 billion it has already invested in OpenAI.

A source familiar with the matter noted that the funding discussions are still ongoing, and the participants as well as investment amounts could still change.

---

