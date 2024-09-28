Donald Trump threatens legal action against Google

Former U.S. President and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has announced his intention to sue Google, claiming the tech giant manipulated search results to harm his 2024 campaign.

According to Azernews, Trump accused Google of prioritizing negative content about him while promoting positive materials about Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. In a post on his "Truth Social" platform, Trump threatened to call for U.S. Department of Justice action against Google if elected, alleging the company "obviously interfered" in the election process.

Trump did not provide specific evidence for his claims but argued that Google's search engine favored articles from left-leaning outlets, such as The New York Times and Politico, over his campaign's own content.

Google has denied the allegations. A company representative, speaking anonymously, explained that search results are based on available online content and are constantly evolving. They further cited a Media Research Center study which found that both Trump and Harris campaign sites were featured prominently in search results.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz