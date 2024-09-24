Snapchat to integrate Gemini in its AI chatbot

24 September 2024 23:23 (UTC+04:00)

Google Cloud announced on Tuesday that it will team up with Snap Inc. to enhance generative AI experiences within Snapchat's AI-powered chatbot My AI, Azernews reports.

According to the announcement, Snapchat will use the vast multimodal capabilities of Google's Gemini chatbot, including the technology's ability to understand and operate through different input types such as text, audio, image, video, and code.

This will enable Snapchat to bring more innovative features to its customers, Google said.

"This partnership with Google Cloud reinforces everything that's so important to serving our community. Snap is all about empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. Now with Gemini in My AI, Snapchatters can learn so much more about the world, do it really quickly in the moment, and easily share that with friends," Snap CEO Evan Spiegel commented.

---

