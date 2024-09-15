Flooding in Czech Republic reaches critical stage

15 September 2024 19:47 (UTC+04:00)

Flooding in the Czech Republic has reached a critical stage, with heavy rainfall and strong winds causing rivers to overflow and disrupting routine life in many areas of the country, Azernews reports.

The Czech regions of Jesenicko in Olomouc and Frydlantsko in Liberec are among the hardest hit.

The emergency services have been mobilized across the country, with over 100,000 personnel attempting to manage the escalating crisis, and heavy rain is expected throughout the day, potentially worsening the situation.

Earlier on Saturday, the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute issued flood warnings in at least 170 locations across the country, and more are expected as the flooding situation continues to worsen.

The severe flood alert, the third-degree state of emergency, is in effect in approximately 40 locations along various rivers. The most vulnerable areas are Jesenicko and Frydlantsko, where rivers have overflowed, flooding homes and streets.

While these regions have been hit the hardest, rising water levels are also posing threats in other parts of the country.

Over 60,000 households are without power, primarily in northern Bohemia, where the extreme weather has caused the most devastation. The ongoing heavy rains and strong winds have intensified the crisis, particularly in the northern regions, complicating recovery efforts.

Rail services have been suspended on multiple lines due to fallen trees and hazardous weather conditions, and some roads are experiencing severe disruptions because sections are completely submerged.

---

