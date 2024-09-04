Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan jointly launch satellites into space

4 September 2024 20:26 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are planning a joint launch of artificial satellites to study and analyze data, Azernews reports.

According to the information, this issue was discussed in Astana during a meeting between the Minister of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan Sherzod Shermatov and the Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan Zhaslan Madiyev.

"The parties discussed the prospects for cooperation, paying special attention to digital skills training, the state of regional cooperation in the field of digital inclusion and transformation, as well as opportunities to strengthen it. They also discussed the possibility of cooperation between the two countries in launching mutual groupings of artificial satellites in order to study and analyze data, with the preparation of [relevant proposals] by the end of this year," the information says.

In addition, the ministers considered the issue of developing joint regional cooperation plans to accelerate digital innovation.

