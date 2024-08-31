CENTCOM reports successful raid in Iraq, 15 ISIS operatives killed

31 August 2024 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed that its forces, in collaboration with the Iraqi Security Forces, conducted a successful raid in western Iraq on August 29, resulting in the deaths of 15 Islamic State (ISIS) operatives. According to Azernews, citing Al Arabiya, the operation targeted an armed ISIS cell equipped with weapons, grenades, and explosive "suicide" belts.

CENTCOM also noted that there were no civilian casualties during the raid. However, seven American troops were injured, with five wounded during the operation and two others hurt in falls, as reported by the Associated Press. A U.S. military official stated that all injured personnel are in stable condition.

