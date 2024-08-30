Demand for luxury private bunkers is growing in USA

30 August 2024 23:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Their cost varies from $20 thousand to $1 million, Azernews reports.

U.S. citizens are increasingly purchasing private bunkers in case of major armed conflicts, new pandemics or a nuclear disaster.

"Business is booming. We build bunkers everywhere, their cost varies from $20 thousand to $1 million. Most of our bunkers cost about half a million dollars, because our clients include wealthy people," he said, noting that almost half of Americans fear civil war.

Hubbard added that he sells at least one bunker a day. "The situation inside is reminiscent of home. That's why I work with premium class clients. They understand that they would not want to suffer from being in a metal box, they want some kind of elite bomb shelter," he explained.

