China is investigating supply of dairy products from EU for subsidies

21 August 2024 19:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Chinese authorities will investigate subsidies for dairy products imported into the country from the European Union, Azernews reports.

The inspection will be carried out on the basis of an application submitted at the end of July by two Chinese associations in charge of issues in the field of dairy industry production. In this regard, on August 14, Chinese government consultations with the EU took place, at which this problem was discussed.

The investigation will be conducted until August 21, 2025 and may be extended for another six months. It will affect Austria, Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Romania, the Czech Republic and Croatia.

---

