Yayoi Kusama's "Endless Accumulation" presented in London

14 August 2024 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

"Infinite Accumulation" Yayoi Kusama is on public display in the UK, Azernews reports.

Infinite Accumulation is presented near the busiest London underground station Liverpool Street. The project was jointly funded by British Land and the City of London Corporation.

"Passengers and visitors of the city get a real pleasure when they arrive on Liverpool Street," said Justine Simons, Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire, Deputy Mayor for Culture and Creative Industries. "Art is an important part of London's success, helping transform our spaces and bring our communities together as we build a better London for everyone."

This is the latest piece of art to be installed and commissioned as part of the Crossrail Art Foundation's art program with the support of London's Kusama Victoria Miro Gallery for the Elizabeth Line, the largest collaborative public art project in a generation. It was permanently installed at the eastern entrance to the Elizabeth Line, which opened with great fanfare in 2022.

The work was one of a series of public art commissions in honor of the new subway line, including Chantal Joffe's "Sunday Afternoon in Whitechapel" at Whitechapel Station and Douglas Gordon's "Overheard Underground" on Tottenham Court Road.

Talking about what inspired her to create this work, Kusama said: "London is a huge metropolis where people of all cultures are constantly moving. The spheres symbolize unique personalities, and the supporting curved lines allow us to represent the basic social structure."

For this monumental, object-oriented work, Kusama expanded the use of the "signature pea" to interconnected shapes that interact with and define the public spaces outside the new entrance to the Elizabeth Line's Liverpool Street station. These dynamic serpentine arches were created intuitively by Kusama, manually twisting the wire on the original models to create artwork.

The endless cluster reaches more than 10 meters in height and 12 meters in width and covers an area of about 100 meters in length. Its sparkling silver spheres hover above the ground and are carefully polished, reflecting everything that surrounds them. This dynamic, highly reflective architectural form, reflecting the viewer and the world around them, means an endless accumulation of both individual and collective experience in the changing spaces of the London urban landscape.

Born in rural Japan in 1929, Yayoi Kusama later became a prominent figure in the highly innovative post-AbEx art scene of the 1960s in New York City. Endlessly repeating peas have been one of her obsessions since childhood, embodying the way we are all connected to something universal.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz