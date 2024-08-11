Protest in Serbia took place in democratic conditions, says Serbian President

11 August 2024 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić praised the professionalism and patience of Serbian security forces during a recent protest, noting they handled the situation without resorting to violence, as is customary in Western democracies, Azernews reports.

At a press conference with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Ivica Dacić, Vučić emphasized that the protest was conducted under democratic conditions, reflecting well on the country's adherence to democratic norms.

He also condemned the incidents involving the disruption of railway services and international highways, describing them as "acts of violence and terror by a minority against the majority."

