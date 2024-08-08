Bulgaria adopted law on introduction of euro into circulation in country

8 August 2024 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The deputies of the Bulgarian Parliament in the second and final reading adopted a law that regulates the procedure for the introduction of the euro into circulation in the country, Azernews reports.

In particular, the law defines the principles, rules and procedures for the introduction of a new currency into circulation and defines a transition period that allows the population to adapt to the new currency.

The period of double circulation of the euro and the Bulgarian lev will be one month from the moment of the introduction of the single European currency. The Bulgarian People's Bank is obliged to exchange banknotes and coins in levs for euros at the official exchange rate free of charge, in unlimited quantities and without time limit. Within a month before the introduction of the euro, all prices of goods in the country must be indicated in two currency units.



