Minister Fidan embarks on visit to Egypt

4 August 2024 20:41 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is on an official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Azernews reports.

Hakan Fidan visited the Egyptian port and the Rafah border crossing point in connection with the humanitarian aid sent from Turkey to Gaza.

Speaking to the press, the Turkish minister stressed the importance of the immediate elimination of tension in the region and uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

It should be noted that bilateral political, economic, and cultural relations and the latest events in the region will be discussed during the visit, which will take place at the invitation of Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Egyptians Abroad, Bedr Abdulati. The ministers will also exchange views on the issues of preparation for the first meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, which will be held during the planned visit of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to Turkey, and will evaluate the current situation regarding about 20 agreements that are expected to be signed at the meeting.

During the meeting, it is expected to discuss the possibilities of long-term cooperation in the fields of energy, healthcare, tourism, and defense industry, as well as the goal of increasing the trade volume between the two countries, which is close to 10 billion dollars, to 15 billion dollars.

