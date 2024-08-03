Turkmenistan's trade turnover with Uzbekistan increases in 1H2024

3 August 2024 20:18 (UTC+04:00)

Turkmenistan’s trade turnover volume with Uzbekistan totaled $614.2 million from January through June 2024, Azernews reports.

According to the data from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency, this indicator has increased by 38.1 percent year-on-year ($444.5 million in January–June 2023).

Turkmenistan ranked 6th among the countries with the largest volume of foreign trade turnover in Uzbekistan.

Turkmenistan’s exports to Uzbekistan reached $553.7 million from January through June 2024. This indicator has increased by 54.5 percent over the year ($358.2 million in January–June 2023).

The volume of imports to Turkmenistan from Uzbekistan amounted to $60.5 million, which shows a 42.6 percent decline compared to the same period last year ($86.3 million in January–June 2023).

The total foreign trade turnover of Uzbekistan with other countries in the first six months of this year exceeded $31.8 billion, representing an 8.5 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023, when it amounted to $29.3 billion.

Meanwhile, the total trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan in 2023 amounted to $1.09 billion, marking a 17.8 percent increase compared to the total of $928.6 million in 2022.

