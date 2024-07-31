Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Tehran

31 July 2024 10:37 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran (MFA) has commented on the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Political Bureau of Hamas, in Tehran, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

It was noted that Tehran continues to investigate the details and aspects of this incident.

It was emphasized that the death of Ismail Haniyeh will further strengthen the deep and inseparable ties between Iran and Palestine.

It should be recalled that Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran on July 31. He had traveled to Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

