Princess Diana's letters to be auctioned

30 July 2024 22:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Some handwritten letters and postcards from Princess Diana to her former housekeeper Violet Collison will be auctioned at Sworder's, Azernews reports.

Collison, whom Diana nicknamed "Collie", worked as a butler at the family home of the princess's mother, Park House, Sandringham Estate. The auction collection includes Collison's invitation card to Diana's wedding to King Charles III in 1981 and Christmas cards sent by the princess between 1981 and 1994.

The holiday card, which features a 1981 wedding portrait of Diana and Charles, reads: "Best wishes for Christmas and New Year." The prince signed this note as follows: "With love from Diana."

After her divorce from Charles in 1996, Diana's Christmas cards had only pictures of her with her sons, Princes William and Prince Harry. The last festive greeting read: "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. 1994" — "With love from Diana".

The cost of letters varies from 200 to 1200 pounds (from 257 to 1543 US dollars).

---

