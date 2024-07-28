Iran's Khamenei approves Pezeshkian as new president

28 July 2024 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Iran's leader and spiritual guide Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has officially approved Masoud Pezeshkian as the new president, Azernews reports, citing Iranian sources.

According to the information, at the beginning of the ceremony, Iran's Minister of Interior Ahmad Vahidi presented an official report on how the early presidential elections were held and thanked the Iranian people and government officials for their successful conduct.

Then Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced the decree, according to which Pezeshkian was officially declared the ninth president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the sources said.

Masoud Pezeshkian will take the oath in the Iranian parliament on July 30.

