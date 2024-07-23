Korean Airlines ordered 40 Boeing aircraft
By Alimat Aliyeva
Korean Air has ordered 40 Boeing aircraft, Azernews reports.
At the airshow held in Farnborough, Hampshire, United Kingdom, the company ordered 20 long-range 777-9 aircraft and 20 Dreamliner 787-10 aircraft. The optional part of the contract, worth a total of $15 billion, provides for the purchase of 10 more Boeing 787 aircraft.
The first ordered aircraft is scheduled to be delivered to Seoul in 2028.
---
