Azernews.Az

Tuesday July 23 2024

Korean Airlines ordered 40 Boeing aircraft

23 July 2024 22:33 (UTC+04:00)
Korean Airlines ordered 40 Boeing aircraft

By Alimat Aliyeva

Korean Air has ordered 40 Boeing aircraft, Azernews reports.

At the airshow held in Farnborough, Hampshire, United Kingdom, the company ordered 20 long-range 777-9 aircraft and 20 Dreamliner 787-10 aircraft. The optional part of the contract, worth a total of $15 billion, provides for the purchase of 10 more Boeing 787 aircraft.

The first ordered aircraft is scheduled to be delivered to Seoul in 2028.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more