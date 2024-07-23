Korean Airlines ordered 40 Boeing aircraft

23 July 2024 22:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Korean Air has ordered 40 Boeing aircraft, Azernews reports.

At the airshow held in Farnborough, Hampshire, United Kingdom, the company ordered 20 long-range 777-9 aircraft and 20 Dreamliner 787-10 aircraft. The optional part of the contract, worth a total of $15 billion, provides for the purchase of 10 more Boeing 787 aircraft.

The first ordered aircraft is scheduled to be delivered to Seoul in 2028.

