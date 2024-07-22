Uzbekistan receive energy from medical waste

22 July 2024 21:38 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In Uzbekistan, in partnership with the American company Sauer, the Sayar green enterprise has been established, which will produce thermal energy from medical waste, Azernews reports.

The investment agreement between the investor, the new company and the government represented by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade was signed in April, and the project itself is scheduled to launch on August 1 this year.

At the first stage of its implementation, the company should attract direct investments in the amount of $ 7 million during 2024-2025 for the annual thermal processing of 6,000 tons of medical waste, which will be supplied from medical institutions of all types in Tashkent, Samarkand and Bukhara regions, and the launch of devices with a capacity of 20 GWh per year.

At the second stage, during 2026-2030, it is expected to attract direct investments in the amount of $ 108 million and increase the processing to 90 thousand tons of waste received from medical institutions in other regions of Uzbekistan, as well as the launch of devices with a capacity of 300 GWH per year.

It is reported that the company will lease land plots on the territory of those state medical institutions where the project will be implemented until 2048. The Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change will place landfills of household waste in specially designated areas.

The project will also create centers for high-temperature thermal processing of pharmaceutical, biological and veterinary waste.

Thermal energy produced through the processing of medical waste will be purchased at special rates by state medical institutions where the project is being implemented. Other organizations will also be able to buy energy.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz