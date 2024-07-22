Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan open new air corridor

22 July 2024 20:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have opened a new air corridor T916, which passes through the airspace of both states, Azernews reports.

The corridor is one of the additional routes for flights from Europe to Southeast Asia.

"Since the opening, the route has carried out 19 flights from Europe to Southeast Asia, but there is a possibility of its busy use by the end of the summer season, due to the fact that users need some time to master the new route," the message says.

The new route has already been used by such airlines as Lufthansa Cargo and Aerologic Cargo Airlines (Germany), Cargolux (Luxembourg), Cargolux Italy (Italy), Nomad aviation (Switzerland), Western Global Airlines (USA).

The total length of the air corridor is 2,187 km. Of these, 437 km of aircraft use the airspace of Uzbekistan, the remaining 1,750 km run over the territory of Kazakhstan.

