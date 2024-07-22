Former US presidents comment on candidacy of Kamala Harris

22 July 2024 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Former presidents of the United States, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, reacted to President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the presidential race in November, Azernews reports citing the US media.

Joe Biden supported Vice President Kamala Harris' candidacy for the presidency from the Democrats.

Barack Obama, who called Joe Biden one of the most consistent policy-making presidents of the United States and the highest-level patriot, noted that he has led the United States away from four years of chaos, lies and division that characterized the Donald Trump administration. However, former President Kamala Harris has expressed difficulty in supporting her candidacy.

Bill Clinton said in his statement that Joe Biden's extraordinary service career ended with a presidency that brought America out of an unprecedented pandemic, created millions of new jobs, rebuilt the shattered economy, strengthened our democracy, and restored the position of the United States in the world. He and his wife, Hillary Clinton, said in a joint statement: "We join millions of Americans in thanking President Biden for all he has done, standing up for America and letting the North Star know what is best for the country."

Unlike Obama, the Clinton family supported Kamala Harris and said they would do everything possible to get her elected.

