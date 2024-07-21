President Biden quits 2024 US presidential race

21 July 2024 22:31 (UTC+04:00)

Joe Biden has withdrawn from the race for the US presidency, an extraordinary decision upending American politics, that plunges the Democratic nomination into uncertainty just months before the November election against Donald Trump, a candidate he has warned is an existential threat to US democracy.

“While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term,” Biden said in a letter announcing his decision.

Biden thanked the vice president, Kamala Harris, in his letter, but did not endorse her as his successor on the ticket. He said he planned to speak to the nation in more detail later this week.

